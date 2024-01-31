"Dancing with the Stars" pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are celebrating eight months with their daughter Nikita.

In a sweet Instagram post Wednesday, Karagach shared several images with Pashkov and Nikita, writing in the caption, "Happy 8 months baby girl."

Several photos show Nikita laughing as she cuddles and spends time with her parents. Karagach also shared a video of Pashkov holding Nikita.

The couple, who married in July 2014, welcomed Nikita on May 30, 2023.

Karagach and Pashkov took to Instagram at the time with a joint post sharing several images from the moments they had together as a family in the hospital.

Since Nikita's birth, the couple has frequently shared sweet moments with their daughter on social media.

Last week, they shared a video on Nikita's Instagram page, which they manage, featuring Pashkov dancing with Nikita at work on the Dancing with the Stars LIVE tour.