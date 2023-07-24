Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach are clearly enjoying parenthood.
Pashkov recently took to Instagram to share a recap of his week, with many moments featuring him and Karagach with their newborn daughter Nikita.
The first slide showed the happy family taking a silly photo with their eyes open wide giving a surprised expression, which Pashkov captioned as "morning selfies."
Another cute moment in the post was a video of Pashkov adorably reading "Aladdin" to Nikita, with him revealing it's his "fav @disney story."
Pashkov also shared a look at Nikita meeting "uncle" Derek Hough, with the "Dancing with the Stars" judge cradling her in his arms as she stares up at him.
Hough isn't the only member of the "DWTS" family Nikita has met recently.
"DWTS" pro Alan Bersten shared a photo to Instagram over the weekend of him holding Nikita in his arms.
"Had the best time meeting Nikita," he captioned the snap, adding, "@daniellakaragach @pashapashkov you created the most precious little angel!!"
Pashkov and Karagach also recently hung out with fellow "DWTS" pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, with Johnson sharing photos of them meeting Nikita and introducing her to their son Rome, who was born in January.
"Meeting Nikita," Johnson captioned the slideshow. "Future ballroom partners in the making."
Earlier this month, Pashkov and Karagach shared via Nikita's own Instagram page that the infant had also been able to meet "DWTS" pros Sharna Burgess and Mark Ballas with their respective partners.