Pasha Pashkov celebrated his first Father's Day over the weekend with a sweet Instagram post.
Pashkov welcomed his first child with wife and fellow "Dancing with the Stars" pro Daniella Karagach last month, a daughter named Nikita, and thanked his wife in his post on Sunday for all she has done for their family.
"Thank you for making our dream come true, bringing this wonderful, magnificent, perfect new life into our lives and making me a dad @daniellakaragach," he captioned a series of photos of the trio.
Pashkov even added the hashtag #girldad, among others.
Karagach posted her own Father's Day tribute to Pashkov, sharing a sweet video of him holding baby Nikita.
"To watch you become a dad was the greatest moment of our life together. Every time I see you hold our baby my heart feels like it's going to burst. You are the most amazing dad @pashapashkov," she wrote.
"Happy first Father's Day," Karagach added. "You're our favorite."
Pashkov and Karagach announced via a joint Instagram post last month that they'd welcomed Nikita on May 30.