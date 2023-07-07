Danielle Jonas is opening up about being married to a Jonas brother.
The businesswoman and reality TV star, 36, who is married to Kevin Jonas, 35, said it can sometimes be challenging "finding my place" in a family in the spotlight and having sister-in-laws who are famous actresses.
"The two boys married somebody who [are] actresses, they're out there, everyone knows them," Danielle Jonas said about her sisters-in-law, actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner, in a joint interview with her husband on "The Lady Gang" podcast. "I feel like I'm Danielle. And it's hard."
"I'm out there like you, celebrity-wise, because I married you," she told her husband. "I want to have something else to my name too, so that feels more than... or like, the other girls. Because when I'm with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes."
Chopra Jonas is married to Nick Jonas and Turner is married to Joe Jonas.
Danielle Jonas married Kevin Jonas, one-third of the Jonas Brothers, in 2009. The couple have two daughters together: Alena Rose, 9, and Valentina Angelina, 6.
In their podcast interview, Kevin Jonas also identified with what his wife was saying about being compared to his brothers Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.
"I feel that way too -- being like you said, Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all the stuff," Kevin Jonas said. "Everyone has to find their place, no matter the situation."
"We always get compared to the people around you," he added. "I know [Danielle] dealt with it, I know she did with her sisters growing up, the three of them. So, I totally get it."
Kevin Jonas also talked about how he and his wife work through issues that arise, especially recently, while on the road promoting the latest Jonas Brothers album.
"We have been full steam ahead, promo run of all promo runs for this album, for the singles, for the tour that we launched, just all of the things," he said. "It has been a lot, it has been full fledged, full force."
"We've been running really hard, haven't been home a lot, and [Danielle's] like, 'I feel disconnected from you and we got to find a way to like bring it all back to center, knowing that you're about to leave even for longer, or be back and forth," he continued. "So, being honest about it was real. It's like, we gotta figure this out. Like, she was very strict."
Kevin Jonas is hitting the road next month with his brothers for "The Tour," which kicks off Aug. 12 in the Bronx, New York, and ends Oct. 16 in Orlando, Florida.