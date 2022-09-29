Marvel Studios' special presentation "Werewolf By Night" is one of the buzzworthy new titles coming to Disney+ this October.

The Michael Giacchino-directed special, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously described as "fun-scary," is inspired by horror films from the 1930s and 1940s and follows monster hunters in a "deadly competition."

The synopsis of presentation reads: "On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic -- a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

It arrives on the streaming platform Oct. 7.

Season 2 of "Big Shot," starring John Stamos, arrives on Disney+ on Oct. 12. Catch new episodes of “Dancing with the Stars” live every Monday, new episodes of Marvel Studios’ "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" on Thursdays and new episodes of "Andor" on Wednesdays on Disney+.

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

Check out the full list of October arrivals on Disney+ below.

Oct. 3

"Dancing with the Stars - episode 3 (live)

Oct. 5

"Puppy Dog Pals" (season 5, 1 episode)

"The Simpsons" (season 33)

"World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason" (season 1)

"Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery" (shorts) (season 1)

"Shipwreck Hunters Australia" -- season 1 Premiere - all episodes available

"Andor" -- episode 5

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" -- episode 202, "Out of Bounds"

Oct. 6

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" -- episode 8

Oct. 7

"Calling All Monsters Music Video" (short)

"Drumline"

"Werewolf by Night" -- premiere

Oct. 10

"Dancing with the Stars" -- episode 4 (live)

Oct. 12

"Big City Greens" (season 3, 4 episodes)

"Sofia the First" (seasons 1-4)

"Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion" (season 1, 6 episodes)

"Big Shot" -- season 2 premiere - all episodes streaming

"Andor" -- episode 6

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" -- episode 203, "Coach Classic"

Oct. 13

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" -- episode 9

Oct. 14

"Into the Woods" (Sing-Along Version)

"The New Mutants"

Oct. 17

"Dancing with the Stars" -- episode 5 (Llive)

Oct. 18

"Dancing with the Stars" -- episode 6 (live)

Oct. 19

"Alice’s Wonderland Bakery" (season 1, 4 episodes)

"Bear in the Big Blue House" (seasons 1-4)

"PB&J Otter" (seasons 1-3)

"Raven’s Home" (season 5, 8 episodes)

"Spider-Man: The New Animated Series" (season 1)

"The Incredible Dr. Pol" (season 21)

"The Spectacular Spider-Man" (season 1)

"Wicked Tuna" (season 11)

"Andor" -- episode 7

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" -- episode 204, "Draft Day"

Oct. 21

"Hall of Villains"

Oct. 24

"Dancing with the Stars" -- episode 7 (live)

Oct. 26

"Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" -- premiere - all shorts streaming

"Sumo Do, Sumo Don't" -- two-episode premiere - episodes 1-2

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" -- season 2 premiere - two-episode premiere: episode 201, "A Perilous Journey" and episode 202, "A Bit of Light Chop"

"Andor" -- episode 8

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" -- episode 205, "Icing on the Cake"

Oct. 28

"Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"

"Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell"

Oct. 31

"Dancing with the Stars" -- episode 8 (live)