Marvel Studios' special presentation "Werewolf By Night" is one of the buzzworthy new titles coming to Disney+ this October.
The Michael Giacchino-directed special, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously described as "fun-scary," is inspired by horror films from the 1930s and 1940s and follows monster hunters in a "deadly competition."
The synopsis of presentation reads: "On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic -- a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."
It arrives on the streaming platform Oct. 7.
Season 2 of "Big Shot," starring John Stamos, arrives on Disney+ on Oct. 12. Catch new episodes of “Dancing with the Stars” live every Monday, new episodes of Marvel Studios’ "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" on Thursdays and new episodes of "Andor" on Wednesdays on Disney+.
A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.
Check out the full list of October arrivals on Disney+ below.
Oct. 3
- "Dancing with the Stars - episode 3 (live)
Oct. 5
- "Puppy Dog Pals" (season 5, 1 episode)
- "The Simpsons" (season 33)
- "World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason" (season 1)
- "Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery" (shorts) (season 1)
- "Shipwreck Hunters Australia" -- season 1 Premiere - all episodes available
- "Andor" -- episode 5
- "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" -- episode 202, "Out of Bounds"
Oct. 6
- "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" -- episode 8
Oct. 7
- "Calling All Monsters Music Video" (short)
- "Drumline"
- "Werewolf by Night" -- premiere
Oct. 10
- "Dancing with the Stars" -- episode 4 (live)
Oct. 12
- "Big City Greens" (season 3, 4 episodes)
- "Sofia the First" (seasons 1-4)
- "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion" (season 1, 6 episodes)
- "Big Shot" -- season 2 premiere - all episodes streaming
- "Andor" -- episode 6
- "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" -- episode 203, "Coach Classic"
Oct. 13
- "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" -- episode 9
Oct. 14
- "Into the Woods" (Sing-Along Version)
- "The New Mutants"
Oct. 17
- "Dancing with the Stars" -- episode 5 (Llive)
Oct. 18
- "Dancing with the Stars" -- episode 6 (live)
Oct. 19
- "Alice’s Wonderland Bakery" (season 1, 4 episodes)
- "Bear in the Big Blue House" (seasons 1-4)
- "PB&J Otter" (seasons 1-3)
- "Raven’s Home" (season 5, 8 episodes)
- "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series" (season 1)
- "The Incredible Dr. Pol" (season 21)
- "The Spectacular Spider-Man" (season 1)
- "Wicked Tuna" (season 11)
- "Andor" -- episode 7
- "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" -- episode 204, "Draft Day"
Oct. 21
- "Hall of Villains"
Oct. 24
- "Dancing with the Stars" -- episode 7 (live)
Oct. 26
- "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" -- premiere - all shorts streaming
- "Sumo Do, Sumo Don't" -- two-episode premiere - episodes 1-2
- "The Mysterious Benedict Society" -- season 2 premiere - two-episode premiere: episode 201, "A Perilous Journey" and episode 202, "A Bit of Light Chop"
- "Andor" -- episode 8
- "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" -- episode 205, "Icing on the Cake"
Oct. 28
- "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"
- "Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell"
Oct. 31
