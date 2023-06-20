Dwayne Johnson may be wrestling and Hollywood royalty, but it looks like his daughter Tiana has a future in medicine.
The "Moana" actor, 51, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of him having a play date with his youngest child, whom he dubbed "Doctor Tia" in the caption.
"What are we doing here, doctor?" Johnson asks Tiana, 5, who is holding a toy thermometer in the video.
"We're putting this in your mouth," she answers.
"Doctor Tia" then puts the thermometer in her dad's mouth, after which he asks her, "Doc, is that the rectal thermometer?"
Tiana responds that it is, which prompts a funny reaction from Johnson.
The "Black Adam" actor got sentimental in the caption, writing, "I know one day years from now, play dates with Daddy won't be cool anymore so I'll take every minute I can... rectal thermometers and all."
Johnson, who wrote in a hashtag he's a "proud girl dad of three," also offered a thought for all dads, writing, "Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter."
In addition to Tiana, Johnson also shares daughter Jasmine, 7, with wife Lauren Hashian. He is also father to daughter Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.