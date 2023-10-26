Dwayne Johnson's mother Ata Johnson got an extra sweet gift for her 75th birthday this year: a serenade from her beloved son.

The "Black Adam" actor, 51, shared a video to Instagram on Oct. 25 of him singing a song fit for the special occasion, a rendition of Neil Sedaka's "Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen."

As his mom begins to strum a ukulele, Dwayne Johnson notices she is becoming emotional and asks if she is crying. Ata Johnson says no and that she wants him to sing, asking, "Do you know how to sing in tune?"

The former WWE wrestler laughs. "I sing in keys that don't exist," he says.

When the "Moana" star eventually gets to the lyric "You've turned into the prettiest girl I've ever seen," his mother stops to correct him, saying, "Woman."

After he finishes singing, closing the song with "Happy birthday, sweet 16… plus 59," he places the colorful lei he's been holding around his mother's neck and kisses her on the head.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM!!! 75 years of experience, wisdom, hard times, good times, laughter, mana, and yet thru it all -- you TRULY have the KINDEST HEART I have ever known," he wrote in the caption. "I feel like the luckiest son on earth."

He added, "Happy Birthday Mom. Ou Te Alofa Ia Te Oe 🌺."