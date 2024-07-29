"Dancing with the Stars" pro Koko Iwasaki and fellow dancer Kiki Nyemchek are married.
The couple, who first met on "So You Think You Can Dance" season 14 in 2017, tied the knot on Saturday at Crook Point in Pistol River, Oregon.
"Being married to Kiki feels like everything in life happened exactly the way it was supposed to," Iwasaki told Brides. "He is my best friend, dance partner, and the love of my life all in one.
"Loving him is easy and being married to him makes me feel really lucky and giddy inside," she added. "It feels exactly right."
Nyemchek echoed those sentiments, telling the outlet, "I feel like an absolute rockstar and like the luckiest guy in the world. I feel privileged to have a best friend and a wife in one person. I can't wait to spend the rest of my days with her by my side."
For the big day, Iwasaki wore a duchesse satin A-line wedding dress with a structured bodice, a plunging low back and a full skirt with a slit -- the first dress she said she tried on during her search -- plus heels and a custom veil.
The couple said "I do" surrounded by nature and loved ones, with Iwasaki explaining, "We got married with the forest as the backdrop, the ocean off to one side, and our family and friends out in front of us."
Iwasaki and Nyemchek -- who got engaged in November 2022 -- exchanged vows they wrote themselves and incorporated their cultures -- Japanese and Cuban, respectively -- into their special day.
Despite both being professional dancers, the pair opted for a low-key first dance to "Lovers Rock" by Sade.