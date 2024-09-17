It's time to hit the dance floor because "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 is finally here.
The newest season of ABC's long-running reality competition series premieres tonight, Sept. 17, and will feature routines set to some of today's biggest hits and some memorable tunes from yesteryear.
Kicking things off with an opening number choreographed by Jamal Sims and set to "Set My Heart on Fire (I'm Alive x And the Beat Goes On)" by Majestic, The Jammin Kid and Céline Dion, the celebrities and their pros will then perform for the first time together.
Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are back to lead the show and judging the performances will be Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
Here's a full list of what song each couple will dance to -- and which dance style they'll tackle -- on the premiere:
- Danny Amendola and Witney Carson – a Tango to "A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]" by Shaboozey and David Guetta
- Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa – a Cha Cha to "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter
- Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson – a Cha Cha to "Dancin' In The Country" by Tyler Hubbard
- Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach – a Salsa to "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan
- Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong – a Tango to "HOT TO GO!" by Chappell Roan
- Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten – a Cha Cha to "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" by Shania Twain
- Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko – a Tango to "Piece of Me" by Britney Spears
- Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold – a Jive to "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen
- Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy – a Cha Cha to "I'm Every Woman" by Whitney Houston
- Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart – a Cha Cha to "Old Time Rock and Roll" by Bob Seger
- Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov – a Foxtrot to "Trustfall" by P!nk
- Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber – a Cha Cha to "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus
- Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater – a Salsa to "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men
"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.
