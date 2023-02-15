Ellen Pompeo had a mother-daughter date on Wednesday with her daughter Sienna May in New York City for fashion week.

The two were photographed while attending the Michael Kors fashion show in the Meatpacking District.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star wore a beige and gold outfit, which included a fringe skirt and oversized coat, while her daughter wore a black skirt with a black coat.

Gotham/WireImage via Getty Images Ellen Pompeo (L) and Sienna Ivery attend the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows in the Meatpacking District, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York.

Pompeo shares Sienna May with her husband, music producer Chris Ivery. They also have two other children, Stella Luna Pompeo Ivery and Eli Christopher Pompeo Ivery.

In August, the actress said that she would be stepping back from "Grey's Anatomy," which she has starred in as Meredith Grey since it premiered in 2005.

Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images Ellen Pompeo at Michael Kors Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show, Feb. 15, 2023, in New York.

She told Drew Barrymore on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in December that she is shifting her focus to spending time with her family.