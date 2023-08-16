"Dancing with the Stars" pro Emma Slater is opening up about her divorce from husband and fellow "DWTS" pro Sasha Farber.
In a recent episode of "The Viall Files" podcast with Nick Viall, Slater, who was a guest on the show, said that the conversation about having kids and when to have them was a reason behind the difficult decision to end her marriage with Farber.
"It's really the kid thing. Which seems very interesting because I do want to have kids," Slater began. "I just don't want to delay Sasha's path in having kids because I think -- I know -- that he is ready for that. I don't want to talk about him too much because that's really for him to say, but it's about kids."
Slater, who said that she does want to have kids someday, said that she is "still kind of figuring that out for myself."
"It's not something that I take for lightly," she said. "And I don't want to enter into something I'm not sure about because I would just never do that."
The "DWTS" pro went on to explain that her thoughts about kids and when she should have them changed gradually over the past few years.
"The situation has been very much me kind of feeling, like, a resistance in life and not knowing what that is and why I'm feeling it, and then coming to terms with that in the last few years," she said. "It's really me that's been the person that has just found it difficult to understand, 'Why am I suddenly feeling different?'"
Slater and Farber got engaged in 2016 on an episode of "Dancing With the Stars." They tied the knot in March 2018.
In February, Slater filed for divorce from Farber, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents.
The couple had separated back in April 2022.
At the time, Farber responded to the news of his divorce from Slater in his Instagram story, writing, "Things in life don't always work out, but it's important to be thankful for the good times and great memories, be strong and keep moving 💔."
While the two are no longer together, Slater said that Sasha is "still like family."
"It isn't even really that the love is not there, it's actually not that at all," she said. "We're just potentially in two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn't go and we still have that."
"It's really weird to navigate that, because it could be very confusing about how you actually feel," she added. "And we're still very much in the thick of that ...so it's really confusing."