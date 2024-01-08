Golden Globes host Jo Koy is explaining himself after a joke about Taylor Swift appeared to fall flat during the broadcast.

Swift appeared unamused after Koy joked the camera would cut away more sparingly to Swift during the 81st Golden Globe Awards than it does during NFL games.

The first-time host and comedian later downplayed the joke, which has now gone viral.

Jo Koy speaks onstage at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

"It's a tough room and it was a hard job. I'm not gonna lie. Getting that gig and then having the amount of time that we had to prepare was a crash course," Koy told "GMA3" Monday, adding that he and a team of writers had just 10 days to prepare for the show.

"The Taylor one was just a little flat and you know, it was a weird joke, I guess, but it was more on the NFL. You know what I mean?" Koy continued. "I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn't have to do that. And so it was more of a jab towards the NFL but it just didn't come out that way."

During the live broadcast, Koy quipped that Swift, who has become a regular at NFL games featuring her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, would appear less frequently in the awards ceremony.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Koy said.

Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

When the camera panned to Swift, who was nominated for cinematic and box office achievement for her "Eras Tour" film, she seemed to purse her lips and then take a sip from a champagne glass.

Swift skipped the Chiefs' game on Sunday to attend the Globes. As it turns out, with the team's seeding already clinched, Kelce didn't play as he rested for next week's playoff game.