The 2024 Golden Globes were full of amazing red carpet fashion moments and plenty of huge, historic wins.

There were also several behind-the-scenes moments that made this year's ceremony quite unforgettable.

Everything from stylish couples cozying up to BFF reunions to fun selfie snaps were captured featuring some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and more.

Catch up on all the exciting moments, below.

Selena Gomez, Harrison Ford, Meryl Streep and Martin Short at 81st Annual Golden Globes, Jan. 7, 2023. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White and Canadian chef Matty Matheson arrive in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Jan. 7, 2024. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Bradley Cooper at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 7, 2024. Todd Williamson/CBS

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Rich Polk/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz and Hannah Waddingham attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Jan. 7, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, in Beverly Hills, Ca., Jan. 7, 2024. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 7, 2024. Todd Williamson/CBS

Robert Downey Jr., Angela Bassett and Jared Leto at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Steven Speilberg and Rachel Brosnahan at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, Beverly Hills, January 7, 2024. Francis Specker/CBS

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Jan. 7, 2024. Todd Williamson/CBS

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon at 81st Annual Golden Globes, Jan. 7, 2023. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Jan. 7, 2024. Todd Williamson/CBS

Bill Hader and Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills. Rich Polk/Getty Images