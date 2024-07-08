Chyler Leigh and Justin Chambers got the hearts of "Grey's Anatomy" fans racing -- all with a single selfie.
The actors recently took to Instagram with a photo of them having a mini reunion and referencing each other's characters from the long-running ABC primetime medical drama in the captions.
"KAREV… forever charming ❤️ @officialjustinchambers," Leigh wrote alongside her post.
For his post, Chambers wrote, "Being with LEXIE is HEAVENLY ❤️ @chy_leigh."
Chambers is one of the original "Grey's Anatomy" cast members, playing Alex Karev from the show's very beginning in 2005.
His character departed midway through season 16 -- in the milestone 350th episode -- as he left Seattle to start his life with former flame Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and their children.
Leigh played Lexie Grey -- the little sister of the show's central character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) -- from season 3 to season 8.
Despite her tragic death on the show in a tragic plane crash, Leigh returned for a cameo during season 17 during a dream sequence while Meredith was in a COVID-induced coma.
"Grey's Anatomy" has been renewed for a landmark 21st season.