"Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge" co-stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are married.

The couple shared a photo from their special day to Instagram over the weekend, writing, "This Will Be…An Everlasting Love…," a reference to Natalie Cole's 1975 song.

"Mr. & Mrs. Kountz 👰🏻‍♀️❤️🤵🏻," they added. "Est. 4.19.24."

A photo of the lovebirds standing beneath a flower-covered wooden arch in their nuptial attire with their dog at their feet accompanied the post.

Elsewhere in the caption, Brown and Kountz called their wedding, which was held at Spanish Hills Club in Camarillo, California, "the most beautiful day of our dreams."

Kimberly J. Brown, and Daniel Kountz attend 90s Con at Tampa Convention Center on Sept. 16, 2023 in Tampa, Fla. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images, FILE

"A huge thank you to our family & friends who celebrated with us and surrounded us with so much love," they wrote.

The couple also shared a black-and-white snap of them holding hands, captioning it, "Current mood. ❤️."

Brown and Kountz, who starred as enemies in the beloved Disney Channel Original Movie back in 2001, announced their engagement in June 2022.