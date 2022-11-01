Country singer Hardy is loving married life with wife Caleigh Ryan.

On Monday, the "wait in the truck" singer, 32, shared a photo from their wedding on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "The absolute best day of my life ❤️."

The pair's wedding came not long after Hardy was involved in a tour bus accident on Oct. 2, while on the road. Though he sustained "significant injuries," he was soon released from the hospital and "ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks."

Hardy and Ryan said "I do" in front of 350 guests at Diamond Creek Farms in Nashville on Oct. 29. The bride wore a custom-designed dress from Naama & Anat and Haute Bridal and the groom wore a suit by STITCHED in Las Vegas, according to People.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE Hardy and Caleigh Ryan attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium, March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Hardy and Ryan began dating in April 2018, and they became engaged in August 2021.

"Once we met each other, there really was no one else. We never entertained anyone else. It was just so easy," Ryan told the magazine.

Hardy echoed that sentiment. "I loved her after the third time that we ever hung out," he said. "It was the realest thing I had ever experienced."