"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is coming to an end.
On Wednesday, the show's creator and executive producer, Tim Federle, announced that season 4 will be the series' "final, endgame season."
"After four years at East High, it's time to graduate," Federle wrote in an Instagram post.
"This show brought the most extraordinary cast -- and crew, and collaborators -- to my life," he continued. "To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we 'don't not love you.' We can't wait to share this epic 4th act with you all."
In the teaser for the upcoming season, the East High Wildcats learn that "High School Musical 4: The Reunion" movie will be filming on location at their high school. A press release says that filming for the fictional movie disrupts the students' preparations for a stage production of "High School Musical 3: Senior Year."
The press release for the series' fourth season adds that original "High School Musical" stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will reprise their roles from the film franchise in the series.
The Disney+ original series is based on the popular "High School Musical" films, which first aired on Disney Channel in 2006 and 2007 with its first two films, then theatrically in 2008 with its final film.
"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" made its debut on the streaming platform in 2019 and starred Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Julia Lester, Sofia Wylie and Dara Reneé.
The series earned five Children's and Family Emmy Award nominations in 2022. In 2020, it earned a GLAAD Media Award for outstanding kids and family programming.
The fourth and final season of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Aug. 9.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."