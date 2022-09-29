"Hocus Pocus 2" is back and Disney’s iconic trio of witches are too.

Ahead of the sequel, which will premiere Friday, Sept. 30, on Disney+, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy sat down with "Good Morning America" to talk about their spellbinding return as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, respectively, and to answer burning questions about the new movie.

For Midler, Parker and Najimy, 30 years have passed since working together on the first "Hocus Pocus" film. The three actresses said it was a no-brainer to reunite for an updated twist on the iconic tale.

"I had such a blast the first time," Midler said.

Parker added, "When it finally became real to my knowledge, we all said yes immediately."

Disney

Midler said Najimy was the one who received many requests from fans to do another "Hocus Pocus" film.

"For years, the people have been in touch with her, giving her, telling her, ‘You have to do another one, you have to do another one,’" Midler said. "And people have said, ‘I love this part, I love that part, are you gonna do that again? Are you gonna do this again?’ And she really knows the fans. So she’s been the one that’s been sort of feeding this information to us, a lot -- for a long time. Maybe for the last 10, 15 years, something like that."

"Yeah, there’s a lot of them," Najimy added. "They’re lovely, slightly scary, but lovely people."

Since its release, "Hocus Pocus" has garnered a fanbase like no other, with many dressing as the Sanderson sisters for Halloween and making it the film to watch to kick off the Halloween season. Now, with "Hocus Pocus 2," some parents who first watched the film 29 years ago, are also sharing the experience with their own children.

"It’s been 30 years," Parker said. "So generationally what’s happened is this generation has grown up and handed off to their kids, but the other thing that I think is so special and meaningful and unique about this is that the audience that feels affection for or delight in, or has integrated into their life, is an incredibly diverse group of people."

Disney

In the sequel, the Sanderson sisters are accidentally brought back on All Hallow’s Eve by three young women. The synopsis for the film says that someone lights the Black Flame Candle and resurrects the 17th-century sisters, who are looking for revenge.

In the new movie, fans will not only recognize familiar faces aside from the trio, including Doug Jones, who plays zombie Billy Butcherson, but also new diverse cast, which includes Whitney Peak from "Gossip Girl," Lilia Buckingham from "Dirt," Belissa Escobedo from "American Horror Stories" and Sam Richardson from "The Tomorrow War."

"It was important to everybody," Midler said. "The audience that has grown up with this film is -- is everybody. So of course it’s you know, to everyone’s best interest to include everybody in it."

You can stream the first "Hocus Pocus" film on Disney+. A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.