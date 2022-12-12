Janet Jackson made a special announcement Monday morning: She's heading back out on tour.

Dubbed the "Together Again" tour, Jackson also revealed she's tapped rapper Ludacris to join the multidate trek as her special guest.

Not only does this mark Jackson's first tour in four years, it'll be her ninth concert tour overall.

The tour launches Friday, April 14, at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida. From there, she will hit up major North American cities, such as Nashville, Tennessee; Toronto; Dallas; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; Baltimore; and Milwaukee.

“Together Again” 🤗



Fan Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time)



General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time) #togetheragaintour 😘 pic.twitter.com/Q1rYxJSJdv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 12, 2022

She'll wrap the 33-date trek on Wednesday, June 21, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Jackson began teasing the tour on Sunday when she took to Twitter and cryptically told fans to join her for a "special announcement" Monday morning. During an Instagram Live announcing the tour, she teased, "There will be new music."

She also expressed how much she missed seeing her fans and how excited she is to be on the road again.

"You guys have no idea, I've missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I'm so excited," she said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. local venue time via Live Nation. Citi cardmembers will be able to access a special presale via citientertainment.com beginning Tuesday at 11 a.m. local venue time, which will run until Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10 p.m. local venue time.

For a complete list of tour stops, head on over to Jackson's official website.