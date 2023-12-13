The Jonas Brothers will headline a pregame concert for the National Hockey League.

In February, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas will perform at a pregame concert for the 2024 NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium when the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The "Waffle House" singers shared the news first with "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning in a pre-taped video announcement.

"We have a big announcement to share with you," Joe Jonas began.

From left, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas perform in concert as The Jonas Brothers at TD Garden, Boston, Aug. 15, 2023. Boston Globe via Getty Images

"These three Jersey boys are performing at MetLife Stadium," Nick Jonas added.

"At the 2024 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday, Feb. 17," Kevin Jonas said.

In a statement they shared in a press release about the news, Nick, Kevin and Joe, who are New Jersey natives, called it "a dream to open for the Devils in our home state."

"We're super excited to be at MetLife and open up the great NHL Stadium Series weekend in front of hometown friends, family and thousands of hockey fans," they said.

The press release added that the group will perform a "full set of their greatest hits, including songs from their newest release, 'The Album.'" They'll also take the stage a second time during the intermission of the Devils-Flyers game, according to the press release.

Tickets to this event are available on Ticketmaster.

Following their performance at the NHL Stadium Series, the brothers will embark on the international leg of their tour, "The Tour." Their first stop will be Auckland, New Zealand, on Feb. 27, followed by stops in Australia, then Europe.