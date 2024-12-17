Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant have date night at 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' premiere
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant had a date night at last night's "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" premiere.
The couple hit the blue carpet -- a nod to the film's titular video game character -- for the Los Angeles premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 16.
The "John Wick" actor wore a stylish and sophisticated dark suit for the occasion, while Grant wore a black coat dress with silver sequin appliques and carried a matching, sparkling bag.
The pair held hands and smiled while posing for photos together.
"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" sees Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba) back for another adventure -- this time facing off against a new enemy: Shadow, voiced by Reeves.
According to the film's synopsis, this "powerful new adversary" is "a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before."
With this new threat, Team Sonic "must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet." Enter, Jim Carrey's big bad Dr. Robotnik as the unexpected ally for our heroes.
"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" hits theaters Dec. 20.