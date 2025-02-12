Travis Kelce apparently didn't spill the beans to his family that he was dating pop superstar Taylor Swift until they had been together for a while.
That's according to Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, who dished on when she found out about Swift and when she met the "Lover" singer for the first time in a new episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
Kylie Kelce, a podcast host herself, told Cooper her brother-in-law waited to announce his new relationship and didn't broadcast it widely at first.
"I will say, we knew before everyone else knew, but it was not, like … it did not hit the group chat," she said of her and husband Jason Kelce learning about Travis Kelce's new relationship at the time. "Jason and I found out together, but we knew before they hard-launched with her going to a game."
The 32-year-old field hockey coach and mom also confirmed she first met Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game in January 2024, which she told "Good Morning America" previously.
"People are deeply disturbed by this," she said. "There was, like, all this stuff leading up to [the meeting] about, 'Well, why haven't they met? They're avoiding each other.' I'm not avoiding anyone."
"But it was funny to me, because I kept saying to people that I didn't meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jason and I were dating ... and [Swift] is busy," the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host added, referring to Swift's whirlwind Eras Tour, which ran from March 2023 to December 2024.
Since meeting Swift, a native of Reading, Pennsylvania, Kylie Kelce said they've bonded over how they vacationed as kids at the same summer destinations.
"Her family was, like, Sea Isle and Stone Harbor [in South Jersey]," said Kelce, who is from the Philadelphia suburb of Narberth. "And that's the exact areas that I grew up going to."