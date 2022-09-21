Former first lady Michelle Obama will travel across the United States this fall on a tour for her new book, "The Light We Carry."

Obama announced the six-city tour Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

"I'm so excited to share that I'm bringing 'The Light We Carry" book tour to a city near you,'" the former first lady said in a taped message. "I hope to see you there."

Obama will kick-off the tour Nov. 15, in Washington, D.C., before heading to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

No details were released about whether guests will join Obama on the tour.

On her book tour four years ago for "Becoming," her best-selling memoir, Obama was interviewed by celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey in major arenas around the globe.

"Becoming" detailed Obama's journey from growing up on the South Side of Chicago to becoming first lady of the United States.

Her new book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Certain Times," was inspired by the challenges of the past several years, including the coronavirus pandemic, political turmoil and divide in the country, and the conversations she's had with loved ones and others.

In a July Instagram post, she described the book as a "collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?"

"I think of it as kind of a toolbox, a collection of some of the perspectives and practices I’ve gathered over the years to help keep me centered even during times of high anxiety and stress," she said. "And my hope is that we can equip ourselves with new tools and attitudes so that, together, maybe we’ll be a little steadier, with the understanding that none of us has to go through this alone."

"The Light We Carry" will be published on Nov. 15, 2022, in 14 languages and 27 countries around the world, according to the book's publisher, Crown, an imprint of Random House.

Tickets for the book tour will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 30.