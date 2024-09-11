A new statue unveiled to honor Queen Elizabeth II is instead drawing criticisms online for its portrayal of the late monarch.
The bronze statue of Elizabeth, who died in 2022 at the age of 96, was unveiled on Sept. 6, in Antrim Castle Gardens in Antrim and Newtownabbey, in Northern Ireland.
The statue was placed next to an already existing statue of Prince Philip, the queen's husband of more than 70 years who died in 2021 at age 99.
The statue, which also features two corgis, symbolic of the queen's beloved pets, was made by a local artist, Anto Brennan, who was commissioned by the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.
According to a description on the council's website, the statue, "captures Her Majesty in a dignified pose, reflecting her grace, steadfastness and lifelong dedication to public service. The sculpture fittingly stands adjacent to the statue of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, highlighting their united presence throughout their remarkable lives."
Following the statue's debut, commenters online were quick to criticize the portrayal of the late queen, who is seen dressed in a skirt and boots, with a scarf around her head and a purse on her arms.
Philip's statue shows the late prince dressed in a suit and tie.
"In my opinion the sculpture looks nothing like Queen Elizabeth. Not good at all sadly," wrote one commenter on the council's Facebook post showing the new statue.
"More of an insult than a tr[i]bute, looks absolutely horrendous to be perfectly honest," wrote another.
"Why is he in a suit and her in a head scarf and wellies? Why? Handbag i[s] all wrong too. Such a mismatch," wrote another commenter.
In a statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council that in-person visitors to the statue have "warmly received" the portrayal.
"The Council is delighted with the generally positive response to the new Queen Elizabeth II sculpture in Antrim Castle Gardens," the spokesperson said. "It acknowledges that art can sometimes spark diverse opinions, but it's important to emphasize that the sculpture has been warmly received by most who have seen it in person. The statue beautifully captures Her Majesty's grace and steadfastness, standing as a fitting tribute to her extraordinary life and reign."
The statement continued, "The Council is particularly pleased with how the sculpture complements its surroundings, standing adjacent to the statue of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and accompanied by two lovingly crafted corgis. This thoughtful arrangement has resonated strongly with visitors, who appreciate the personal touch it brings to the memorial, within the Gardens. While social media may amplify certain negative viewpoints, the Council encourages everyone to visit Antrim Castle Gardens and experience the sculpture firsthand."
"The sculpture stands as a lasting tribute to Her Majesty's remarkable legacy, and the Council is proud to have it as part of the community's cultural landscape. The positive sentiments shared by the majority of residents and visitors reflect the sculpture's success in honoring Queen Elizabeth II's memory and her enduring impact on the nation," the statement concluded.
The statue of the late queen is not the first artistic portrayal of a member of Britain's royal family to receive criticism.
Earlier this year, portraits of King Charles III and Kate, the Princess of Wales, were criticized after their unveiling.
The portrait of Kate, commissioned by Tatler magazine, was criticized for not looking like the princess, while the portrait of Charles, which the king sat for, was criticized for the artist's controversial artistic choices, like the use of the color red.