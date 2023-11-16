The official trailer for "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is here.

The upcoming Disney+ series, which is based on author Rick Riordan's bestselling books, stars "The Adam Project" actor Walker Scobell.

Scobell appears in the trailer's opening clip, staring at a statue of his Greek namesake Perseus, when his mom (Virginia Kull) explains why she gave him his name. It's not because he was a hero, she explains, but "because he was brave and kind, and against all odds, he managed to find his way to a happy ending."

A still from Disney's "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" episode 107 is shown. Disney/David Bukach

Young Percy says in a voiceover, "I'm used to the world feeling weird to me, like a puzzle with half the wrong pieces. But lately, all feels different now."

Things are indeed different, as the young man discovers he's actually the son of the Greek god Poseidon.

"Percy, you are special. When you're ready to hear what the gods have in store for you, they'll tell you," his mom advises him.

Even more mind-blowing, he's given the quest of finding a stolen lightning bolt that belongs to Zeus (the late Lance Reddick), with help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) -- and if he can't, "there will be war."

The trailer also shows Percy at a demigod training camp and meeting the trickster messenger god Hermes, played by EGOT-winning "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Disney's "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover. Disney

Additionally, Percy and his friends are shown facing off with all manner of mythical creatures turned real.

The show -- which also features Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas and Adam Copeland (WWE Hall of Famer Edge) playing Ares, the god of war -- kicks off with a two-episode premiere on Dec. 20.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.