Mr. Worldwide will be on the road again.

After touring with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin as part of "The Trilogy Tour," Pitbull announced a brand-new solo tour featuring guests like T-Pain.

The "Feel This Moment" rapper will kick off his "Party After Dark" tour August 21 in Bristow, Virginia and is currently scheduled to wrap up October 5 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tickets go on sale starting April 26 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. VIP packages are also available at VIPNation.com.

Pitbull performs as part of the Trilogy Tour at Xcel Energy Center on Feb. 16, 2024 in St Paul, Minn. Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Pitbull's most recent album, 2023's Trackhouse, features T-Pain, Lil Jon, country star Zac Brown and CHIC leader Nile Rodgers, among other acts. Earlier in 2024, he put out an EP called Trackhouse (Daytona 500 Edition), which features country stars Tim McGraw and Dolly Parton.

Pitbull's career has spanned multiple decades and includes a Grammy Award win in 2016 for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for his "Dale" record.