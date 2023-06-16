Pixar's "Elemental" is here!
The Peter Sohn-directed film is taking fans to the fictional world of Element City, where the elements -- fire, water, land and air -- live together.
Read on to learn everything you need to know about the latest Pixar film.
What is "Elemental" about?
Pixar's 27th movie centers on "tough, quick-witted and fiery" young woman Ember from Firetown, "whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in," according to the film's synopsis.
In the film's trailer, Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis) shares what each element is and what sets them apart.
"Our story is based on the classic elements -- fire, water, land and air," Sohn previously said in a statement. "Some elements mix with each other, and some don't. What if these elements were alive?"
What is the film inspired by?
Sohn added that the film is inspired by his childhood in New York.
"My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx," he said. "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams -- all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to 'Elemental.'"
Producer Denise Ream previously shared, "It's a story about relationships -- between Fire and Water, between parents and their kids and between all of us and our neighbors who might not look like us. It's part comedy, part family journey and part culture clash."
According to Pixar, the film is also inspired by "big cities around the globe," and the film "embraces theorized contributions from each elemental community -- from giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium."
Who are the characters voiced by?
Wade is voiced by "Jurassic World: Dominion" actor Mamoudou Athie and Ember is voiced by "Nancy Drew" actress Lewis.
Also starring in the film is "Schitt's Creek" star Catherine O'Hara, who voices Wade's mom Brook Ripple, "Bridesmaids" star Wendi McLendon-Covey as Gale, and Ronnie Del Carmen as Bernie Lumen.
When will 'Elemental' be released?
"Elemental" is out in theaters now.