Reba McEntire is shutting down a rumor that she dissed Taylor Swift.
McEntire shared a screenshot on Instagram over the weekend of what she says is a fake news story claiming she called Swift an "entitled little brat" and reminding fans to "please don't believe everything you see on the Internet."
The screenshot featured an image of a social media post alleging the "Fancy" singer was "disappointed" to see Swift "laughing and drinking and making a mockery" during her performance of the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl last month.
It even included a supposed quote from McEntire which quoted her as saying, "I let her have it afterward. She's an entitled little brat."
"Please don't believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this," McEntire wrote of the story, which spelled her name wrong. "Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."
McEntire sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2024 Super Bowl, which also included performances from Post Malone and Andra Day as well as a show-stopping set from Usher during the halftime show.