Reba McEntire is shutting down a rumor that she dissed Taylor Swift.

McEntire shared a screenshot on Instagram over the weekend of what she says is a fake news story claiming she called Swift an "entitled little brat" and reminding fans to "please don't believe everything you see on the Internet."

The screenshot featured an image of a social media post alleging the "Fancy" singer was "disappointed" to see Swift "laughing and drinking and making a mockery" during her performance of the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl last month.

It even included a supposed quote from McEntire which quoted her as saying, "I let her have it afterward. She's an entitled little brat."

Reba McEntire, Taylor Swift Getty Images

"Please don't believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this," McEntire wrote of the story, which spelled her name wrong. "Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."

McEntire sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2024 Super Bowl, which also included performances from Post Malone and Andra Day as well as a show-stopping set from Usher during the halftime show.