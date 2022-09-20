Let's go, girls! Shania Twain announced Monday that she has new music on the way -- and it'll be here sooner than you think.

"Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves - it never gets old," the Canadian superstar shared on social media. "I am super excited to share with you that my new song 'Waking Up Dreaming' is coming out this Friday!!"

"I've spent the last couple years working away on new music ... on my documentary ... on the Vegas residency and it's been such a creatively fulfilling time for me," she continued. "I can't wait for this next chapter and 'Waking Up Dreaming' is just the start."

In the promotional image shared with the announcement, a seemingly topless Twain is seen wearing a white skirt and boots with various shades of pink while topping the look off with a cowboy hat.

If the song were to be the lead single off her next album, "Waking Up Dreaming" would kick off Twain's sixth studio album -- her first since 2017's "Now."