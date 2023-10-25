Former Olympic gold-medalist figure skater Tara Lipinski is now a mom.

Lipinski, 41, and her husband Todd Kapostasy announced Wednesday on their "Unexpecting" podcast that they had welcomed a daughter, Georgie, who was born via surrogate.

"I feel a happiness that I haven't ever felt," Lipinski said of becoming a parent, later adding, "It's just a happiness that, A) I didn't think I was ever going to feel, and, B) I'm feeling it and it's surreal and I'm trying to remind myself that this is real life, because there are parts of me that it, really, sometimes, I'm kind of just like, 'Is this real?'"

Tara Lipinski on April 23, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images, FILE

Lipinski and Kapostasy revealed earlier this month that their surrogate, a woman named Mikayla, was pregnant.

The couple said previously that they had been trying to become pregnant on their own since 2018, an infertility journey they documented on "Unexpecting."

Over the last five years, Lipinski said they had experienced four miscarriages, six failed in-vitro fertilization transfers and eight egg retrievals.

During the process, Lipinski was also diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition in which tissue similar to the kind that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside of the uterus, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office on Women's Health.

Lipinski said previously she had to undergo two "major" surgeries as a result of the diagnosis.

Lipinski and Kapostasy said they were in the delivery room alongside their surrogate when Georgie was born, an experience Lipinski described as "electric."

"It was like the team effort feeling of like we were going to Mars. We were in this together, this incredible moment," Lipinski said. "And then the second push, the baby just comes like flying out, and all I remember is I couldn't stop crying and the baby is all pink. It was just like so much emotion in this room, and then I literally just held our baby."

"It's mind-blowing," she continued. "I couldn't connect these dots that this baby was ours in front of me, alive and screaming."