Scott Swift, the father of music superstar Taylor Swift, is reportedly recovering after undergoing heart surgery, a source close to the Swifts confirmed to ABC News.
Scott Swift, 73, underwent a successful quintuple bypass surgery over one month ago, according to the source.
A bypass surgery, also known as coronary artery bypass grafting, is done in order to improve the flow of blood to the heart, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
The procedure takes healthy blood vessels from one part of the body and connects them to the blood vessels around the blocked artery, according to the NHLBI. It is used to treat obstructive coronary heart disease.
TMZ was the first to report the news of Scott Swift's surgery.
Taylor Swift has not commented publicly on her dad's health.
The music star's family members -- including her brother Austin Swift and her mom Andrea Swift, Scott Swift's wife of 37 years -- are well-known to her fans, as they are a frequent presence by her side.
Scott Swift in particular was a familiar face at concerts around the world during his daughter's blockbuster Eras Tour last year.
He has also joined Taylor Swift and her mom and brother at Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on Taylor Swift's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce.