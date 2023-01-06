Thomas Rhett recently shared some adorable snaps with his family from their vacation over the holidays.

The country artist and his wife Lauren Akins took their daughters Willa Gray, 7, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie, 1, on a trip to a winter destination and appeared to have a blast.

"Loved this trip out west! Most snow I’ve ever seen in my life," he captioned his post. "@laur_akins [Lauren] one more kid and we got ourselves a basketball team 😂"

He also shared a shot smiling with Willa Gray while skiing, as well as a video of his daughter hitting the slopes.

"In a year WG is gonna smoke us all down the mountain!" he captioned the post.

Rhett spoke about being a father to his girls during an interview with "Good Morning America" last year, sharing, "It is the most unorganized form of chaos that you could ever imagine, but Lauren and I just embrace chaos."

"We both grew up in households where there was at least 10 people at a household per day; like we kind of wanted our home to be that way. Our family comes over all the time, hangs out with the kids, hangs out with us," he added.