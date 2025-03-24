Tiger Woods is confirming his new romance with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.
The golf legend shared Instagram and X posts Sunday with two photos of the couple, including one of Trump embracing Woods.
“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” Woods wrote in an accompanying caption. “We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”
Ivanka Trump, Trump's former sister-in-law and President Donald Trump's daughter, commented on Woods' post, writing, "So happy for you both ! 🥰🥰"
Woods and Vanessa Trump share a golf connection, as Vanessa Trump’s eldest daughter, Kai, the eldest of President Trump's 10 grandchildren, is an avid golfer.
Kai, 17, also attends The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with Woods’ kids – son Charlie and daughter Sam.
Vanessa Trump, a former model, was previously married to President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., from 2005 until their divorce in 2018. She shares five children with her ex-husband – Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.
Woods, meanwhile, shares Charlie and Sam with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.