"The Last of Us" fans were treated to the teaser for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of the popular video game.

In the show, "The Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal plays Joel and fellow "Game of Thrones" vet Bella Ramsey plays Ellie. As in the PlayStation hit, Joel is tasked with protecting Ellie in a zombie-filled world.

The teaser, set to "Alone and Forsaken" by Hank Williams, gives some creepy peeks at the post-apocalyptic reality in which they live. Tattered signs posted all around warn passersby of the symptoms that lead to one becoming infected.

"You keep her alive, and you set everything right," someone urges Joel in a voiceover. Ellie is immune to the infection, and it is suspected that she may be the key to engineering a cure for the plague.

"The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed," reads the official description from HBO. "Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

The series also stars Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Anna Torv, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman and Storm Reid, among others.

Courtesy of HBO Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in a still from HBO's "The Last of Us."

Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who respectively voiced Joel and Ellie in the 2013 video game and its 2020 sequel, will also star in the show in other roles.