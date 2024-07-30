Usher is bringing his eight-show residency in Paris to theaters around the globe.
His upcoming concert film, "Usher: Rendezvous in Paris," which was filmed during Paris Fashion Week at La Seine Musicale, features some of his hit songs including "Yeah!", "My Boo", "Love In This Club" and more.
The upcoming cinematic concert film will also offer a glimpse at Usher's life beyond the stage.
"Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans," he said in a statement shared in a press release. "I hope those who weren't able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens."
Usher's upcoming film comes amid a whirlwind year for the singer.
Earlier this year, he received the president's award at the 55th NAACP Image Awards for his contributions as an artist. In June, he was also recognized with a lifetime achievement award at the 2024 BET Awards.
In February, he also delivered a dazzling performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas.
"Usher: Rendezvous in Paris" will screen in 2,000 cinemas worldwide and will play at many locations including AMC theaters and ODEON cinemas.
The film will arrive Sept. 12 for a limited run and tickets will go on sale on Aug. 6.
See a clip from "Usher: Rendezvous in Paris" below.