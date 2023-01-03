Valerie Bertinelli is celebrating the new year and is optimistic about what it holds.

In an Instagram video on Sunday, the "One Day at a Time" and "Hot in Cleveland" actress wished her followers a happy new year and said that there is "so much to look forward to" in 2023.

"This new year is coming in so much happier than last year's," Bertinelli wrote in the caption of the video post, which shows her smiling and spinning around as Taylor Swift's "Clean" plays in the background. "From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more."

"There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," she continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life!"

Editor's Picks

She added, "I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy new year… Love you."

Bertinelli's divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale was finalized in November last year. She celebrated the news on social media in a video, saying, "On 11/22/22, I am officially f------ divorced. Happily divorced. God. Finally. It's finally over! Yes!"

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, FILE Valerie Bertinelli, Jan. 24, 2020

The former couple became engaged in May 2010 and were married on New Year's Day 2011.