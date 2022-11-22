Sarah Hyland is showing off her musical talent in the new "Pitch Perfect" spinoff series "Bumper in Berlin."

The actress appears in the spinoff of the popular film series alongside her former "Modern Family" co-star Adam Devine, who famously played Bumper Allen in two of the "Pitch Perfect" movies.

In a new clip shared by Peacock, Hyland, who plays an assistant/aspiring singer-songwriter in the series, performs the original song "Know My Name," which was written by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder for the show.

"He's such an iconic not only singer but also songwriter," Hyland said about Tedder in a recent interview with ABC Audio. "He's written some of the biggest songs out there ... I was just very honored to be able to sing something original of his."

The new series follows Bumper's move to Germany to grow his music career after one of his singing TikToks goes viral there.

Elizabeth Banks, who starred in the film series and directed "Pitch Perfect 2," is an executive producer for the new series.

"It was really important to us that 'Bumper in Berlin' be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you've seen before," Banks said in a previously released statement.

"We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the 'Pitch Perfect' world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey," it continued. "This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways -- anywhere in the world, at any point in your life."