"It's scary as hell to say out loud but here it is. The people I admire the most are the ones brave enough to be themselves unapologetically. This shouldn't shake anyone's world, but if it bothers you at all, that's your business," he continued. "I was so afraid of having my manhood questioned, but screw that. A 'real man' in my eyes, isn't afraid to be honest and happy. From now on, I'll be over here living my best life!"