Ahead of the upcoming Lifetime documentary, "Where is Wendy Williams?" Wendy Williams' niece, Alex Finnie, is opening up in a new interview with "Good Morning America" and sharing why her aunt says she is choosing to tell her story now.

When asked about criticism in advance of the documentary's release that the film could be exploiting Williams, Finnie told ABC News' Deborah Roberts that Williams says she sees it as a way to take ownership of her own story.

"I understand that people will look at it, and -- some people will look at it and think that," Finnie, who is also in the documentary, said. "But I will say this, first and foremost, my aunt is the executive producer of this documentary."

"And when I finally talked with her and I said to her, 'Aunt Wendy, why are -- do you wanna do this?' You know, 'You're -- you're-- you're clearly-- the health piece, all of that has to be addressed. Is now the right time?' And she said, 'Now is the perfect time because I wanna take ownership of my story,'" Finnie added.

Tune into "Good Morning America" on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET for the interview with Finnie.

Alex Finnie speaks with ABC News' Deborah Roberts during an interview in New York City. ABC News

"Where is Wendy Williams?" will explore the life of the former talk show host after the end of her iconic daytime show and her health and substance abuse battles.

According to a press release for the upcoming two-night documentary event, "Cameras chronicled the former television host and radio star" for nearly two years after her talk show ended in 2022 when health struggles kept her from returning to her show for a 13th season.

Television personality Wendy Williams speaks onstage during her celebration of 10 years of 'The Wendy Williams Show' at The Buckhead Theatre on Aug. 16, 2018 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images, FILE

The press release for the upcoming documentary said it will provide a "raw, honest and unfiltered reality of Wendy's life after she was placed under financial guardianship." It will also aim to tell the story of "Wendy's journey to resurrect her career, and what filmmakers discovered along the way."

"Where is Wendy Williams?" will debut on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 on Lifetime.