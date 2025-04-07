All hotel guests have checked out of "The White Lotus" and fans are buzzing about where the hit show will take them next.
Following its highly anticipated 90-minute finale, which drew 6.2 million viewers on Sunday night, according to a press release, we're taking a look back at all the memorable moments from season three and whether a fourth season is on the way.
Beware, the following contains spoilers.
What happened in the season 3 finale?
The season three finale of "The White Lotus" was packed with drama and answered some questions that transpired all season. It was also the end for three characters.
In this past season, "The White Lotus" followed the Ratliff family, whose patriarch, Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs), was facing financial ruin after an international money laundering scheme. The finale saw Ratliff contemplating poisoning his family on their last night on vacation to salvage their reputations. After a last-second decision to not follow through with his plan, things go awry when his youngest son, Lochlan (Sam Nivola), drinks the remains of the poisoned piña colada that Timothy made the night before.
Meanwhile, Laurie (Carrie Coon), Kate (Leslie Bibb) and Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) -- whose friendship was tested all season -- seem to resolve whatever was bothering each of them when Laurie tells her friends how much they mean to her and notes how much they've grown together.
For Walton Goggins' character, Rick Hatchett, he returns to the White Lotus hotel after his time in Bangkok where he confronted Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn), who is the owner of the White Lotus Thailand resort and also the man he believed killed his father. He reunites with his girlfriend, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), but their fates end when Rick kills Jim, who is visiting the White Lotus resort. Rick is involved in a deadly gun battle with Jim's bodyguards, Chelsea dies in the crossfire and bodyguard Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) kills Rick after Jim's wife Sritala Hollinger (Patravadin Mejudhon) orders him to.
As for Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who crossed paths with former White Lotus guest Greg Hunt (Jon Gries) and discovered his involvement with the death of his ex-wife, Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), she ends up leaving the island with $5 million from Greg in exchange for her silence on Tanya's death. The end of the season finale saw her saying goodbye to her lover and co-worker Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul) and sailing away with her son Zion (Nicholas Duvernay).
What has 'White Lotus' creator Mike White said about season 3?
While reflecting on "The White Lotus" season three on "The White Lotus Official Podcast," White said he "had the whole thesis before really knowing anything about season three."
"Season one was this kind of Buddhist allegory," he said. "All the characters, they're all in some form of pain, and so then now we're in season three where this now is about sort of Buddhism and spirituality and people examining their own suffering and death."
He added, "It was about trying to think about identity as a cause of suffering. I think identity as this way of thinking about yourself in these concrete literal terms that end up beckoning a source of pain for you."
"It's a source of -- it can be a source of pride, but it also becomes a sort of pain," he continued.
How did the cast react to the finale's shocking ending?
At the finale event held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village hotel in California on Sunday night, The Hollywood Reporter said that Isaacs told attendees that he and the cast "were all crying backstage."
"We held each other for a long time," he added. "I don't know because if it’s this thing is coming to an end or because it’s just such a beautiful story.”
Wood also reacted to the death of her character and called the finale "very moving," according to THR.
"There was a lot of hope in it and a lot of softness," she said. "All of the connections, the way the ladies connect with each other and the way the family did, I found it incredibly uncynical, especially for 'The White Lotus.'"
Will there be a season 4?
In January, less than a month from the season three premiere of the hit show, Warner Bros. announced that "The White Lotus" had been renewed for a fourth season.
Where will the next 'White Lotus' location take place?
It hasn't been announced yet where the next "White Lotus" resort will be, but Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president and head of drama, HBO programming, told Deadline in February that locations were being scouted.
"I can't really say where we're going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe," she said.
The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui served as the setting of the White Lotus in Thailand for season three.
Who will star in 'White Lotus' season 4?
The cast for season 4 hasn't been announced yet.
Stars of season three also included Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Parker Posey, Lalisa Manobal, Arnas Fedaravicius, Charlotte Le Bon and Christian Friedel.
Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Fred Hechinger, Molly Shannon, and more starred in season one, while Aubrey Plaza, Meaghann Fahy, Theo James and Michael Imperioli and more starred in season two.
How to watch 'The White Lotus'?
All eight episodes, including the finale, of "The White Lotus" season three is available to stream on Max.