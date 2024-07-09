A Colorado baby recently went viral for her adorable reaction to seeing her mom on TV for the first time.
Bradey King, a sports journalist for ABC Denver affiliate KMGH, shared the cute clip on Instagram and TikTok, and the short video of her 5-month-old daughter Goldie has already picked up millions of views.
"Get you someone that looks at you like this 😭😭😭," King wrote in her TikTok video caption.
"I'll be watching this on repeat for the rest of time," she added in her Instagram post caption.
King gave birth to Goldie on Jan. 11 and recently returned to work in April after taking maternity leave. The clip of Goldie watching her mom on TV was recorded at the end of June and it was the first time she'd seen her, King explained, because Goldie is typically napping or playing when she's at work.
"It's cool to be a woman in sports and have your daughter get to see you do what you love," King told "Good Morning America." "So it's been fun that this video has just taken on a life of its own."
Thousands couldn't resist commenting on King's video.
"Mommy's biggest fan 🥰," one wrote.
"This. Is. Precious," another declared.
King said seeing Goldie's reaction simply made her "so happy."
"I can't even explain to you. I think I was just laughing and giggling and starting to tear up," she recalled. "Honestly, it was just the cutest thing ever and … apparently the world thinks so too."
King said she hopes the video of her "golden girl" brings a ray of light to others.
"I feel like my motto in life is just to be the light -- I have that as a tattoo -- and that's just always been my motto, and so I hope that that's one thing I pass on to her, is just trying to make others smile and feel good," the proud mom said.