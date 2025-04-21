Brittany Mahomes is giving fans a glimpse of her and Patrick Mahomes' family as a party of five.
The mom of three shared a new family photo in an Instagram post Sunday, celebrating the Easter holiday.
The family was all smiles as Brittany Mahomes held their youngest daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes, who was born three months ago on Jan. 12.
Brittany Mahomes and daughters Sterling Skye, 4, and Golden coordinated in matching pink dresses, while Patrick Mahomes and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2, sported polo shirts and matching white bottoms. The daughters also accessorized with matching hot pink bows.
Brittany Mahomes, a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, also shared additional pictures of her older kids carrying furry bunny baskets and participating in an Easter egg hunt.
Ahead of Golden's arrival, Brittany Mahomes shared an inside look at her baby girl's nursery, showcasing a pink and gold theme in the colorful room.
"When I found out I was having a baby girl, my mind immediately went to pink for the nursery," Brittany Mahomes said in an Instagram video back in January. "I really wanted to go very warm and pink with Golden's nursery, and then obviously tying in the gold just to go with her name was really where we got most of the inspiration for her room."