Shay Mooney of the Grammy-winning country duo Dan+Shay and his wife Hannah Billingsley are expanding their family.
In a joint Instagram post on Monday, the couple shared exciting news, announcing that they're expecting their fourth child together.
Set to the song "Million Little Miracles" by Elevation Worship & Maverick City, the post features a sweet video that begins with the couple sitting together on a couch and smiling before they are joined by their three sons, Asher, 7, Ames, 4, and Abram, 1.
Toward the end of video, Billingsley shows off a pregnancy test before the couple embraces all their kids.
"1, 2, 3, 4…." the former Miss Arkansas wrote alongside the post.
Fans and followers flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple.
"Congratulations!! 👦 👧 🙌🏽," country singer Coffey Anderson wrote.
HGTV star Jenny Marrs commented, "I'm sooooooo happy for you guys!!!! And I've been waiting for this announcement and I LOVE IT so much! Love y'all!❤️❤️❤️❤️."
The announcement comes about a year and a half after the couple welcomed their third child in January 2023.
The couple shared the news at the time in a sweet Instagram video, in which Mooney is seen singing his and Dan Smyers' song "When I Pray for You" to Abram as the newborn sleeps on his chest.
"Grateful doesn't begin to cover it," Mooney captioned the post.
Billingsley also shared the video on her instagram at the time and wrote in the caption, "First song sang to the newest family member… Abram Shay, you're so loved and so prayed over, baby boy. Thankful for all that God has done for us this week."
Mooney and Billingsley tied the knot in 2017, months after they welcomed their first child, Asher.