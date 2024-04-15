Actors Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are now parents of two!

VanCamp announced the arrival of their second child, a girl, in an Instagram post Sunday and revealed their daughter had been born in March.

"✨Rio Rose ✨ 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world baby girl. We love you so much ❤️💕," the 37-year-old actress wrote in the caption, alongside a close-up photo of her daughter's fingers.

VanCamp had shared that they were expecting in a February Instagram post, alongside a couple of photos of herself showing her baby bump and another family photo with Bowman and their eldest daughter Iris.

"Not long now.. Ready when you are little love 🤍🤍🤍," she captioned the post at the time.

The couple got engaged in 2017 and married in the Bahamas in December 2018.

They met as actors on the set of the hit show "Revenge" in 2011. VanCamp played Emily Thorne for the entirety of the drama from 2011 to 2015 while Bowman portrayed Daniel Grayson. Their characters also married during the course of the show.

Josh Bowman and Emily VanCamp attend the Special Screening of "Miranda's Victim" in Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 05, 2023. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a December Instagram tribute, VanCamp marked their anniversary with a series of celebratory photos and a loving message.

"5 years married, 12 together ❤️ What a beautiful ride it's been. Love the life we've built, our wild adventures but mostly the little family we've created. Happy Anniversary my love ✨✨✨. Can't wait for all that is to come!!" VanCamp wrote.