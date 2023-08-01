Sometimes, you just need a little time, encouragement and a few affirmations to overcome your fear.
Marli Sayler recently shared a video with Storyful of her daughter Bella doing just that in late June as she worked up the courage to take a jump off her family's dock in Lake Poinsett, South Dakota.
As Bella stands at the end of the dock, her mom cheers, "You can do it!" and "Bella, I know you can!"
Bella, meanwhile, yells out, "I got this!" before clapping her hands in preparation.
Seconds later, Bella's brother Jack shows her how it's done, taking an assured leap into the water below them in an inflatable pool area.
Then, it's Bella's turn and she's the master of positive self-talk, psyching herself up with another "I got this!" dance before the moment of fate.
Bella finally takes a confident jump before breaking into a big grin and tells her mom excitedly, "I did it, Mommy!"
Next time you need to conquer a fear, take a page from this little girl's playbook, channel your inner Bella and you'll overcome that dread in no time.