Lindsay Lohan opened up about her experience meeting with her husband Bader Shammas' family before becoming his wife.
Speaking to Hello Magazine in an interview published earlier this month, the "Mean Girls" alum recalled being anxious to meet her then potential in-laws.
"I remember being super-nervous when I met my husband's family for the first time," she shared. "His mum is so great, and she has all these gorgeous sisters, so it was a lot."
She continued, "I was scared at first but his whole family made me feel so welcome. They're so sweet, and we're all really close now," before adding that they are now "one big family, which is so nice, especially at Christmas — but they're always there if I need someone to turn to."
Lohan and Shammas, got engaged in November 2021 before tying the knot in April 2022. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Luai, in July 2023.
Lohan also spoke about how much she is enjoying her motherhood, telling the outlet, "It's everything I hoped it would be and more."
"My little boy is such a blessing," she said. "Being with him is like falling in love all over again, every single day."
Last month, Lohan and Shammas stepped out together in matching all-black ensembles at the premiere of her new movie "Our Little Secret" in New York City.
The actress is now living in Dubai with her husband and their son, and she described the move as a positive change in her life.
"Being in Dubai and getting time to just be me and spend time with my family without any of the industry noise around me has been so nice," she explained. "I love it there. Every day, being there with my son and my husband, I feel so blessed."