Meryl Streep proudly shows off all four of her children in style!

The Oscar-winning actress stepped out for a glamorous night Sunday at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, accompanied by her loved ones, including her son Henry Wolfe Gummer, 44, as well as daughters Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 32 whom she shares with artist Don Gummer.

Mark Ronson, from left, Grace Gummer, Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer, Louisa Jacobson, Henry Wolfe, and Tamryn Storm Hawker attend the third annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Also joining the group on the star-studded red carpet were Henry's wife Tamryn Gummer, and Grace's husband Mark Ronson.

During the outing, Streep, 74, donned an all-black knee-length dress with long sleeves and a pair of matching heels. Going along with the theme, all her children also appeared in chic and all-black ensembles with Louisa wearing a stunning embellished gown.

The public family affair was a rare occasion for the actress, who usually chooses to keep her children out of the limelight. While the actress is known for her abilities to mold into any characters she plays on screen, Streep once said being a mother is "definitely" a harder role to fulfill in her life during a candid interview with The Washington Post in 1998.

"Acting ― that’s praise, money, fulfillment," Streep told the outlet at the time. "Mothering ― they don’t even say, 'Thank you.' They don’t even clear the table unless you say, 'Excuuuse me ….'"

She continued, "Real life, there’s no comparison to acting. I can’t really call acting work, since it’s secretly so fun. Even the difficult things; it’s satisfying to do the difficult things well. Acting isn’t like real life. Life is about not being sure: Is this the right school for this kid? All those uncertainties."

What to know about Meryl Streep’s four kids

Henry Wolfe Gummer

Meryl Streep and son Henry Gummer at the Shakespeare in the Park's "Mother Courage And Her Children" Opening Night - After Party Arrivals, Aug. 21, 2006. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

Born on Nov. 13, 1979, in New York, Henry is the oldest of the bunch. He pursued a music career while still keeping a low profile and can be heard on soundtracks for two of his mother's movies, "Julie & Julia" and "Ricki and the Flash."

Married to his wife Tamryn, the couple share two children, daughter Ida June Gummer, who was born in 2020, and son Quinn William Gummer, who was born in 2022.

Mamie Gummer

Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep attend the 2015 Citymeals-On-Wheels Power Lunch For Women at The Plaza Hotel on Nov. 20, 2015 in New York City. Brad Barket/Getty Images, FILE

Mamie is Streep's oldest daughter and was born as Mary Gummer on Aug. 3, 1983, in New York City. Following in her mother’s footsteps, she began acting as a child appearing in her mother's 1986 film "Heartburn" when she was just a toddler.

As for her personal life, Mamie tied the knot with Mehar Sethi in 2019 and the pair share one son together. She was previously married to Ben Walker before getting divorced in 2013.

Grace Summer

Grace Gummer and mom Meryl Streep arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' "Suffragette" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Oct. 20, 2015 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

Grace is Streep’s second daughter who was born on May 9, 1986. Just like her older sister and her mom, Grace also pursued a career in acting. She landed her first role playing a younger version of Streep's character in the movie "House of Spirits" in 1993.

Grace is a new mom after giving birth to her daughter earlier this year whom she shares with husband music producer Mark Ronson. She was previously married to musician Tay Strathairn from 2019 to 2020.

Louisa Jacobson

Actress Meryl Streep and daughter Louisa Jacobson Gummer arrives at the 81st Annual Academy Awards held at The Kodak Theatre on Feb. 22, 2009 in Hollywood, Calif. Lester Cohen/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

Louisa is the youngest of Streep’s four children and was born on June 12, 1991 in Los Angeles. Known for her breakout role in the HBO drama, "The Gilded Age," Louisa also became an actress, getting her start in stage plays before making her big screen debut in the TV movie "Gone Hollywood" in 2019.

She does not use her last name due to professional reasons. During an interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last year, Louisa revealed her mom called her by her nickname Pickle. She also shared how her "sweet" mother has a habit of copying someone else’s accent which she said was "embarrassing."