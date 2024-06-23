Paris Hilton paid tribute to her 7-month-old daughter, London, in a sweet video on Instagram.
On Saturday, the TV personality and DJ shared a precious mother-daughter moment of herself and London.
Set to Billie Eilish’s song "What Was I Made For," the clip shows Hilton leaning over London as she sits in a car seat while touching her mom’s face. The duo are sporting matching pajamas, with London wearing a bow on her head.
"I love you," Paris tells her daughter. She also gives London’s hand a kiss in the video.
"🥹London, l’ve waited my whole life for you my beautitul baby girl🎀👶🏼💕," Hilton wrote in the caption. "My life now feels like every dream & 11:11 wish came true🥰🥲You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel👼🏼."
Celebrity friends and followers flooded the comments section, gushing over the post.
"Best friends forever 💕," Olivia Munn wrote, and Audrina Patridge commented, "She’s beautiful!!💕."
Meanwhile, Elisha Cuthbert added, "I love this so much!"
In addition to London, Hilton also shares her 1-year-old son, Phoenix, with husband Carter Reum. The couple got engaged in February 2021 and tied the knot in November that same year.
Speaking to "Good Morning America" in an interview on June 13, Hilton shared how she's enjoying motherhood and gave some advice for fellow moms.
"Motherhood has changed my life in every way," she said. "I've never been happier. I'm loving my mom era and my kids are my world."
"The best advice is to just take in every moment because they grow up so fast, and you don't realize that until you're a parent and you see that they really do grow up so fast," she added. "And so, I'm just savoring every memory with them and it's just been the best two years of my life."