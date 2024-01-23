Serena Williams enjoyed some mother-daughter time in the sun!

The pro tennis player posted a series of photos and a video on Instagram Tuesday, showing her and her 6-year-old daughter Olympia having some fun at the beach on their vacation.

In the photos, Williams, 42 and Olympia can be seen jumping and beaming with joy while in their swimsuits accompanied by a breathtaking ocean background.

"It may be winter, but we found some heat 🏝️Island Hopping #momsofinstagram #vacation #momlife," Williams wrote in the caption.

In addition to Olympia, Williams also shares her 5-month-old daughter Adira River with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Williams has been documenting and sharing some glimpses of her life as mother of two on social media.

Last month, she shared an adorable clip of Olympia helping her little sister "work out."

In the clip, Olympia can be seen sweetly holding Adira's hands while helping her little sister stand up on her two feet before carefully lowering her back to her original position with the help of her mom.

Williams can be heard speaking in French in the clip while guiding Olympia with the sweet sit-up exercise for the infant.

"We all work out in this family. @adiraohanian @olympiaohanian 💪🏿," Williams wrote in the caption of the post at the time.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed Adira in August, 2023.

Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" in November, the tennis player discussed how Olympia is "navigating" her new role as a big sister during her appearance at the CFDA Awards.

"She loves it," Williams told the publication at the time. "Adira's like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her little sis."