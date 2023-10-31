Two sisters in Cartersville, Georgia, are taking Halloween to new heights with their creative roller coaster costumes.

Laurie Dabbs Gayton shared a TikTok video earlier this month of her and her sister taking a "ride" in their red coaster seat costumes, which were complete with gray lap bars and restraints.

Laurie Dabbs Gayton and her sister dressed up as the "Real Estate Rollercoaster" for Halloween. Laurie Dabbs Gayton via Storyful

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 27 million views since Gayton first shared it six days ago.

The sisters, who are both real estate agents, call their "coaster" the "Real Estate Rollercoaster." Gayton told Storyful the homemade costumes were named "best dressed" at their employer's fancy dress competition.